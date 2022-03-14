Amanda Bynes Explains Why a Director Once Told Her She Looked Like a “Monster”

Watch : Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Sport Rings During Rare Outing

What this girl wants is for people to understand why she lights her Instas the way she does.

Amanda Bynes has stared in some of Hollywood's hottest films, including Easy A, Hairspray and What A Girl Wants, but on March 13, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal one particularly harsh note she once got from a director.

"The reason I don't usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I'm squinting in the sun," she explained in the caption of a selfie video. "The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face."

She continued, "I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster."

In the video, Amanda showed off glowing skin, groomed eyebrows and pouty lips. Along with a black graphic T-shirt, the Nickelodeon alum sported a septum piercing and her now-signature facial heart tattoo, which she recently explained she is in the process of removing.