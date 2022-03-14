Amanda Bynes Explains Why a Director Once Told Her She Looked Like a “Monster”

Even actresses who are all that aren't immune to very harsh critiques in Hollywood. Amanda Bynes explained on Instagram why she only posts photos of herself only in particular lighting.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 14, 2022 10:45 PMTags
Amanda BynesCelebrities
Watch: Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Sport Rings During Rare Outing

What this girl wants is for people to understand why she lights her Instas the way she does.

Amanda Bynes has stared in some of Hollywood's hottest films, including Easy A, Hairspray and What A Girl Wants, but on March 13, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal one particularly harsh note she once got from a director.

"The reason I don't usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I'm squinting in the sun," she explained in the caption of a selfie video. "The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face."

She continued, "I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster."

In the video, Amanda showed off glowing skin, groomed eyebrows and pouty lips. Along with a black graphic T-shirt, the Nickelodeon alum sported a septum piercing and her now-signature facial heart tattoo, which she recently explained she is in the process of removing.

photos
Amanda Bynes' Biggest Roles

She activated her new Instagram account earlier this month after filing to terminate her nearly decade-long conservatorship—controlled by her mother Lynn Bynes—which was put in place following her 5150 psychiatric hospitalization in 2013. 

Instagram

Amanda has been candid about her struggles with mental health over the years, telling Paper Magazine in November 2018, "I just had no purpose in life. I'd been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing."

Today, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising graduate—who is still going strong with fiancé Paul Michael, whom she began dating in 2019—seems to be focusing taking more control of her life.

Some of her latest creative projects include releasing a rap track and working on new fragrance, according to her IG bio. 

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Kim K. Reacts to Kanye's Claim He's Not Often "Allowed" to See Kids

3

Amanda Bynes Says A Director Once Told Her She Looked Like a “Monster"

Her mom Lynn has said she supports her daughter's conservatorship coming to an end—which will be addressed in a hearing scheduled for March 22. 

"Once the conservatorship is terminated, she'll be able to get married, live wherever she likes and travel freely wherever she wants to go, among other things," a source close to Amnda told E! News last month. "Nobody is really sure right now what's next for her, but whatever it is, Amanda's mom knows that based on the reports they've gotten, Amanda is determined, successful and able to manage her day-to-day life and well-being."

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Kim K. Reacts to Kanye's Claim He's Not Often "Allowed" to See Kids

3

Amanda Bynes Says A Director Once Told Her She Looked Like a “Monster"

4

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newborn Baby

5

Hilary Duff Recalls "Anxiety-Inducing" Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

Latest News

TikTok Trending NuFace Is on Sale for up to 52% Off

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Adorable Photo of Her Newborn Baby

How Meghan Markle Thanked Simon Rex for Refusing to Lie About Her Life

The Best Deals on Return-to-Office Wardrobe Essentials

Amanda Bynes Says A Director Once Told Her She Looked Like a “Monster"

See RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Apologize For Shocking Hot Mic Moment

Season 5 of Elite Is Right Around The Corner