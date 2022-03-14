See RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Apologize to Meredith Marks for Her Shocking Hot Mic Moment

Season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ended the way that it started: dramatically.
As fans of the reality series know, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks have their fair share of issues with each other. In a shocking hot mic moment at the end of the season, Lisa called Meredith a "f--king whore," claimed that she has slept with "half of New York," and leveled lots of other insults at her friend and her husband, Seth. But during part three of the RHOSLC reunion on March 13, she apologized to Meredith.
While the crew was resetting for the husband segment, Lisa approached Meredith saying, "Can we talk, or no?"
"I don't think we can talk off-camera right now," Meredith responded. "We're in the middle of this."
"Lisa, I'm not getting into all of this off camera sh–t," she continued.
"I just wanted to come over here and just say I am beyond sorry," the 42-year-old persisted. "I'm sorry I'm not breaking because I'm like holding things together, but I am beyond sorry. I did not ever mean to hurt you. I understand that hurting you hurt Seth, Reid, Chloe."
But Meredith wasn't having any of it.
"You spoke poorly of my whole family," she said.
Lisa tried to explain her side of the story, stating that "somebody had just told me that you were making fun of my renovation" and that "I live in a sh–tty house."
Meredith then got visibly upset. "Okay, so you have an ugly house so you should rip my character to shreds, okay," she said before getting off the couch and walking away. "Wonderful."
After their "off-camera" interaction, Meredith went back into her trailer to Facetime her husband.
"I wish you were here in person, I'm so sad you're not here," she told him. "It's intense."
But Seth responded offering Meredith some words of wisdom: "Just remember, sometimes second chances, you're giving another person a bullet because they missed the first time."
While we continue trying to digest their conversation, scroll through to relive the biggest Real Housewives fights in the franchise's history.
Bravo and E! News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.