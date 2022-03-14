Elite Season 5 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Brush off those school uniforms because Elite is almost back!

The Netflix teen drama, which dives deep into the dark side of the fictional Las Encinas elite secondary school, will drop all eight episodes of its fifth season on April 8.

The new season will pick up right after season four's New Year's Eve party, thrown by Phillipe (Pol Granch), as the murder of Armando (Andrés Velencoso) at the hands of Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) looms over everything.

Most of the season four cast returns, but they're joined by newcomers Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia. Zenere plays Isadora, the young heiress of a huge nightlife empire. Lamoglia is Iván, son of the world's biggest soccer star.

Series co-creator Carlos Montero promised that fans of Elite haven't seen anything yet.

"As a creator and as a spectator, it stimulates me, comforts me, encourages me," he said in a statement. "And the fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I'm going to come back to it more than twice and three times. It's a feast for the senses."