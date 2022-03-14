Rachel Zegler Shares "Beautiful" Story of How Lady Gaga and Este and Alana Haim Fixed Her Broken Dress

Rachel Zegler's 2022 British Academy Film Award show wardrobe malfunction turned into a heartwarming moment with Este and Alana Haim, and the West Side Story star's idol, Lady Gaga.

No need for "911" when you have Lady Gaga and Este and Alana Haim there for the rescue. 

The unexpected trio helped Rachel Zegler when she had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards on March 13.

The West Side Story star tweeted about the experience on March 14 about the experience, writing, "my dress broke last night and lady gaga, este haim, and alana haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. and i think that's beautiful."

The dress that needed mending mid award show was a satin blue off-the-shoulder number that Rachel paired with diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co. 

Rachel was particularly starstruck by Lady Gaga. She tweeted an older version of an Instagram post caption with the "Poker Face" singer where she shares what Lady Gaga means to her. 

"If you know me, you know how much Lady Gaga has meant to me for over a decade now," she wrote. "'Born This Way' was my favorite album. i used to dance around to 'heavy metal love' without knowing what any of it meant. and now I continue to dance around my room to '911.'"

Paired with the heartwarming message are two photos of Rachel embracing Lady Gaga at the awards show with a big smile on her face.

She continued, "this woman found the most incredible way to Chanel her painful experiences into incredible, cathartic art... it became my dream to do the same thing. Lady Gaga made me the actor I am without even knowing it. and she has saved me because of that."

"I am so blesses that I got to tell her to her face," Rachel said. "To hold her hands. to hug her. to smile and cry with her. my heart is full."

She had a lot to celebrate at the Sunday-night awards show, especially since West Side Story is her first big project. She booked the project after submitting to an open call from the director of the musical remake, Steven Spielberg, at 16. Her performance brought along accolades, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes.

The BAFTAs were also a night full of wins for the film. Rachel's co-star Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress and the film itself won best casting. Rachel congratulated Ariana and Cindy Tolan, the casting director, for their wins, continuing to spread the love around.

"i love you," she wrote in a tweet from the night. "what a day. congrats to everyone who won tonight. my ariana. my cindy. close to my heart. forever."

