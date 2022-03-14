Bob Saget’s Family Speaks Out After Judge Helps “Preserve Bob’s Dignity”

A Circuit Court judge in Orange County, Fla., has granted a permanent injunction of Bob Saget's medical records on March 14, per documents obtained by E! News.
In a statement provided to E! News, Brian Bieber, a lawyer representing the family, said that the court's motion will help the family to find peace and privacy as they move forward.
"The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," Brian said. "We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward."
Bieber ended the statement on a note of gratitude toward those who have kept the Saget family in their thoughts. "All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated," he said.
The motion comes after a judge temporarily blocked the late actor's medical records from being released on Feb. 16, after his family filed a lawsuit on Feb. 15 to keep them confidential.
Kelly Rizzo and Bob's three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget, filed their suit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida.
Their suit's claim expressed that the release of his records to the public and press would cause "irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" to Kelly and his daughters.
At the time, Bieber noted in a previous statement to E! News that while "facts of the investigation should be made public," details gathered during the investigation "should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family."
Bob was found dead inside his Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9.
In a Feb. 9 statement provided by his family to E! News, the official cause of death was revealed as head trauma. The family shared that authorities concluded he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," adding that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
The family's Feb. 9 statement encouraged fans to keep Bob's legacy in their hearts.
"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."