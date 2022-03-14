The Bachelor Star Rachel Recchia Says She Uses This Foundation With 231.8K+ Sephora "Loves"

Rachel isn't the only one who uses this foundation. If you're on the fence about buying this one, check out these glowing Sephora reviews (pun intended).

A shopper with dry skin shared, "After using so many brands on my dry skin and spending so much money to find the right foundation. Finally found this and it's miracle on your skin. Using it for now 2 years! Absolute flawless!!!"

An initially skeptical customer wrote, "OBSESSED. Ok. So when I first heard of this product a few years ago, I was turned off by the word 'sheer', because I like medium to full coverage. However, if you apply one light layer first, then stipple on another light layer, it gives AMAZING coverage but is completely breathable."

"NEW HOLY GRAIL," a fan of the product said, adding, "Had to write a review for this because I loved it so much. It's sheer but buildable and completely covers redness, even with a sheer amount. It makes my skin tone look so glowy, plump & even, and I have acne-prone, textured/scarred skin! It wore beautifully all day long, even after being out & about. 10/10 I've waited so long to buy this bc of the price but it's so worth it!"

Another Sephora shopper deemed it their "new holy grail," explaining, "This is my perfect 'my skin but better.' I was hesitant to spend the is much on a foundation but it has become my favorite foundation for everything. It blends beautifully and looks like it becomes one with my skin."

Someone else said, "LOVE! This formula has such nice coverage and blends so much better with a beauty blender than a brush in my opinion! It's a very natural finish, NOT dewy if that's the look your going for. More like your skin but better. Other products blend beautifully on top of this product, so no worries about patchy and cakey-ness."

"I must say this foundation is super underrated. I've been looking for something light but that still gives coverage,not patchy with a natural satin finish that doesn't leave me cakey & this is exactly it! My new holy grail! Perfect for dry skin," a Sephora customer said.

A loyal user of the product shared, "I go way back with this foundation. I have used this for years. My favorite foundation of all time. Never disappoints. First off, the shade range is amazing. I have dark tan skin, I'm mixed race, and shades are pretty hard to find for me. Nars shades always look very natural. Second, the finish. It's not completely matte but it isn't glowy either. It's a soft focus. Third, this has great coverage despite sheer being in its name. It's very buildable and goes on seamlessly. I love this foundation to pieces. Highly recommend."