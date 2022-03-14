Dwayne Johnson Reveals What Was Actually Inside His Iconic Fanny Pack

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reveals What Was Inside THAT Fanny Pack

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has always been a ladies' man.

The pro-wrestler turned actor said it himself during E! News' Daily Pop on March 14, describing "Young Rock," a moniker in reference to his NBC sitcom of the same name, as "confident" even though he "didn't know anything."

That, and "a bad boy getting in trouble all the time," Johnson added. "But yes, I always, from a very young age, loved the girls, loved women and [was] always interested."

Perhaps this explains what was inside his fanny pack in that infamous 1994 throwback photo—you know the one—which shows Johnson rocking the stylish accessory with a black turtleneck, silver chain and jeans (not to mention, an incredible haircut). He previously teased what the bag contained during season one of Young Rock, but on Daily Pop, Johnson revealed yet another fanny pack find: "Phone numbers."

"And stuff like that," he said with a laugh, noting that there was also "a lot of inappropriate things I can't mention right now."