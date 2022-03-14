Exclusive

Dwayne Johnson Reveals What Was Actually Inside His Iconic Fanny Pack

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has always been a ladies' man. 

The pro-wrestler turned actor said it himself during E! News' Daily Pop on March 14, describing "Young Rock," a moniker in reference to his NBC sitcom of the same name, as "confident" even though he "didn't know anything." 

That, and "a bad boy getting in trouble all the time," Johnson added. "But yes, I always, from a very young age, loved the girls, loved women and [was] always interested."

Perhaps this explains what was inside his fanny pack in that infamous 1994 throwback photo—you know the one—which shows Johnson rocking the stylish accessory with a black turtleneck, silver chain and jeans (not to mention, an incredible haircut). He previously teased what the bag contained during season one of Young Rock, but on Daily Pop, Johnson revealed yet another fanny pack find: "Phone numbers."

"And stuff like that," he said with a laugh, noting that there was also "a lot of inappropriate things I can't mention right now."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Best Roles

While Johnson can laugh about the photo now, he insisted that "in the world of pro-wrestling in the '90s, everyone had a fanny pack." 

He continued, "But the one that stands out, and then makes the headlines looking like an idiot, is right here."

Looking back isn't all that bad, though. After all, Young Rock is a series that chronicles Johnson's entire life. "It's gratifying and it's so fun to watch all this stuff back," he said of the sitcom. "And it's so fun to watch all these actors play my mom and my dad and my uncles and then three versions of me."

Adrian Groulx portrays childhood Rock during the early 1980s, while Bradley Constant is teenage Rock and Uli Latukefu plays a college-age Rock. Together, they offer a peek behind the curtain at Johnson's upbringing.

Hear more about the series in the above Daily Pop interview, and by checking out E!'s exclusive cover story, "How Dwayne Johnson Found His Superpower—and Became His Best Self."

Season two of Young Rock premieres Tuesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

