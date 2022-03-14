Ansel Elgort Stars as Crime Reporter in Action-Packed Tokyo Vice Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

There's no fault in our reporting, Ansel Elgort is really coming to our small screens!

On March 14, HBO Max released the trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice, starring Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi. The J.T. Rogers–created series is loosely based on American journalist Jake Adelstein's nonfiction firsthand account of working the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.

Tokyo Vice follows Adelstein—played by Elgort—and his "daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late '90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem," according to the show's description.

"Giving up and going home is not an option," Adelstein says in the trailer. "I want to know the real Tokyo, what's beneath the surface."

"Listen, Jake," Hiroto Katagiri (Watanabe)—a detective for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police who guides Adelstein—tells the journalist, "with information, everything you do has consequences. There is always a cost."

As the suspenseful clip continues with Adelstein running through the violent streets, Katagiri adds, "This world, once we open the door, it is very hard to close."