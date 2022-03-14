How Khloe Kardashian Is "Slowly" Returning to Dating After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is beginning a new chapter in her life.
More than two months after Tristan Thompson confirmed he had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is looking to start fresh by dipping her toe back in the dating pool, a source exclusively tells E! News.
"Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan," the insider says. "She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun."
Though she gave their relationship several attempts, the mom of 3-year-old True Thompson wants a new man to keep up with. Adds the source, "She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new."
According to the insider, Khloe's family and friends have been "super supportive" of the Good American founder as she looks ahead toward the future.
"They all want her to be happy and to find someone who deserves her," the source explains, adding that Khloe's family "is relieved that she is finding the strength not to go back to Tristan again."
Back in 2018, after two years together, Khloe and Tristan split when relationship was rocked by multiple cheating rumors. And thought they got back together in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they ultimately called it quits again last spring.
In January, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe for the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you" after paternity test results confirmed that he is the father of Maralee's 3-month-old son, Theo Thompson. The basketball player initially acknowledged that he and Maralee had sex in March 2021, but disputed the baby's paternity when she sued him for pregnancy and child-related costs.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," his statement read. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
For her part, Khloe touched on the paternity drama in a recent interview with Variety, sharing that it will be addressed on her new Hulu series The Kardashians. "I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," she said. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."