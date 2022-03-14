Travis Barker Says He “Can’t Wait” to Spend Forever With Kourtney Kardashian

Ready for the rest of their lives.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA during yet another romantic getaway to Laguna Beach, Calif. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a pic to Instagram of him locking kips with the reality star, 42, on the scenic beach in the O.C..
"Laguna with you forever," he wrote on March 13.
Kourtney commented on the steamy post, "Forever and always," to which Travis replied, "I can't wait."
The day before, the Poosh founder shared more moments from the same beach date to her own Instagram account. In one racy snap, Kourtney shows off her sand-covered cheeks in a black thong swimsuit. She also shared a video of the tattooed rocker grabbing her booty while kissing her before the two held hands and ran into the ocean together.
"Oh how I love thee," Travis commented on the post, along with a drooling emoji.
The couple's exchange was similar to one in January when Travis posted a photo of the them kissing while wearing matching black leather jackets with the caption, "I Would Die 4 U."
Kourtney echoed the sentiment, commenting, "You, I would die for you."
The pair's in-your-face lovefest has only intensified since Travis popped the question back in October. As for when the two will walk down the aisle, a source told E! News in January that both Kourtney and the Travis "want the wedding to happen this year."
The couple—who went public with their romance last February—is also looking to expanded their blended family. In the first official trailer for The Kardashians, released on March 14, Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's and her fiancé "want to have a baby" together. Viewers also got a glimpse inside one of the couple's visits to the doctor's office as they start their journey.
Kourtney shares kids Mason, 12 Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 with ex Scott Disick while Travis is dad to daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18. Their mom is the musician's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis also helped raise Shanna's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together," a source exclusively told E News in October. "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."