Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Debuts New Romance After Kyle Abrams Breakup

Like two peas...but this time not in the pods.

Shaina Hurley took to Instagram on March 13 to share a couple of photos from her trip to Mykonos with her new man, Chris Lardakis. The photo series showed off sunset views and a few snaps holding Chris close. She captioned the romantic post, "My ride or die forever," followed by an infinity symbol, a heart and a cross emoji.

The Instagram unveil comes after Shaina announced she was in a new relationship on the Viall Files podcast. She told host Nick Viall, "It's pretty serious."

While the on-screen drama from season two continues to make waves, Shaina shared that her romance has held up through it all.

"He's been great throughout the whole situation," Shaina said. "I'm happy."

The new flame arrives after Shaina had a rocky road to romance, or lack thereof, on the Netflix show. After accepting an engagement from cast member Kyle Abrams, the Chicago native admitted she had feelings for Shayne Jansen and also revealed that she had reservations about Kyle due to their religious differences.