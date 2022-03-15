A Bachelor Oral History: The Evolution of Reality TV's Most Dramatic Product

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

After filming wrapped, DeAnna had producers "calling me every week to check on me," she recalled. "Which I thought, 'Oh, they just genuinely love me.' I was naïve and really, they wanted to see if I was still single because they wanted me to be The Bachelorette." Because, yes—big shock here!—production definitely has a hand in guiding the ship from casting just the right stories to guaranteeing dramatics on that final proposal platform. And though a lot of the contestants insist they are ultimately the ones calling the shots, producers never shied away from sharing their thoughts.

Sean: Maybe if I knew right off the bat, these 10 women are not good fits for me, the producers would say something like, "Well, you're only eliminating two this week, so, why don't you think about keeping her or her because they're fun and you enjoy being around them?" Ultimately that means they're good for TV. But, in my experience, if I wanted to keep someone, they would never tell me to cut her or vice versa.

Ben: The show will definitely push you to be like, "Hey, you should try this," or, "This person has a bigger story than what they've shown you so far." But if it ever came down to it and I was like, "Cool, but I'm just not interested," they would never, like, put their foot down. They'll push it as far as they can until they know your decision's been made.

There wasn't anything that I look back on that I felt was not true or consistent. And did I feel like I had a lot of control. Because, quite frankly, even if they said, "You need to keep this person," you're still the one on camera, like, you can do whatever you want.