Ted Danson Teases Hilarious Mr. Mayor Romance With Guest Star Fran Drescher & More

Watch : Ted Danson Gushes Over Working With Fran Drescher on "Mr.Mayor"

Has Mr. Mayor found his Mrs. Mayor? Not exactly...

Ted Danson is getting a love interest on the new season of NBC's hit comedy Mr. Mayor played but none other than sitcom icon Fran Drescher.

"She is such a delight to work with, it was wonderful," Danson told E! News during an exclusive chat ahead of tonight's March 15 premiere. "She's so good and so funny."

However, Danson teased that Drescher's episode is a "lesson in how online dating and texting and all of that has its traps." Unfortunately, Drescher's character is "just into one night [stands]," as Danson put it.

Speaking of celebrity guest stars, Danson's co-star Bobby Moynihan revealed that season two of Mr. Mayor will have "lots of really fun" and "really wonderful" stars pop up.

"It's President Barack Obama," Moynihan deadpanned before adding, "No, just kidding."

Moynhian continued, "That's one of the best parts of these Tina [Fey] and Robert [Carlock] shows is seeing all these famous, amazingly talented people come and step into this world. It's the best part."