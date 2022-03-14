Why Dolly Parton Just Declined Her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton has nine CMA Awards, 10 Grammys, 13 ACM Awards and an Emmy. But there's one nomination the 76-year-old singer won't accept at this time: induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Parton announced her decision to withdraw from this year's list of nominees in a post shared to Instagram on March 14.
"Dolly here!" she began. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."
But that doesn't mean Parton wouldn't consider the honor in the future. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand," she continued, "and be willing to consider me again—if I'm ever worthy."
And who knows? Maybe fans will even get some new music. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future," she added, "which I have always wanted to do!"
Indeed, Parton said her husband Carl Dean is "a total rock 'n' roll freak" and that he's "always encouraged me to do one."
Before ending her note, the country music superstar sent her best wishes to the musicians still in the running. "I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment," she concluded, "Rock on!"
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the 2022 induction in February. In addition to Parton, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick made the list.
According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website, an artist or band must have released their "first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination" to be an eligible contender.
"Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry," the website reads. "Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration."
Fans can also cast their votes for who they think should be inducted. The five artists who get the most votes make up a "fan ballot," the website explains, which will be added up along with the other ballots used in the selection process. The 2022 inductees will be announced in May.
Had she made the cut, Parton wouldn't have been the first country music singer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Johnny Cash, Chet Atkins and Jimmie Rodgers were also inducted.
This isn't the first time Parton has refused recognition. Last year, the 9 to 5 star, who has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, asked Tennessee lawmakers to remove from consideration a bill that proposed erecting a statue of her on Capitol grounds, noting that "Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time." Parton also revealed in a Today interview last year that she's turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice.
"I got offered the Freedom Award from the Trump administration. I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill," Parton said at the time. "Then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID."
Now, about that rock 'n' roll album…