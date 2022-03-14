Emma Watson Seemingly Shades J.K. Rowling While Telling BAFTA Crowd She's "Here for All of the Witches"

Although it may have been subtle, fans have good reason to think that Emma might have been calling out the author. In June 2020, she stated that "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

And she's not the only Harry Potter star to speak out: The following month, after J.K. was accused of making transphobic comments on social media, Daniel Radcliffe penned an essay in response.

"Transgender women are women," he wrote in blog post published by The Trevor Project in July 2020. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter."