Minx Is the Sex Positive TV Show We’ve Been Waiting For

Watch : "Minx" Stars Discuss Gender Stereotypes in Media

Consider this one positive step for sex-positivity!

HBO Max's new series Minx may be set in the '70s but it feels incredibly relevant in this day and age. The TV show follows ultra-feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and Hugh Hefner-wannabe Doug (Jake Johnson) as they launch a female erotica magazine with the help of a housewife, a porn model and the occasional mafioso.

Like in any workplace comedy, they hit their fair share of roadblocks, but Ophelia recently told E! News that the biggest challenge is Joyce's inability to tap into her sexual desires. "Obviously, this is 1972 and Joyce has got to where she has by operating a certain way," the actress shared, "and she's terrified of relaxing in case that compromises her."

And while it's a "difficult" task for Joyce to overcome the "idea that sexuality would mean weakness," Ophelia said, "It was fun to play her gradually relaxing into that and then indulging it and then discovering that she can be both [sexual and smart]."