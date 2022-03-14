RHOSLC's Jen Shah Speaks Out About Assistant Stuart Smith's Guilty Plea in Telemarketing Scam

Discussing her ongoing fraud case during the season 2 reunion, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah addressed her assistant Stuart Smith's change of plea from not guilty to guilty.

Watch: Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah has put her friendship with assistant Stuart Smith on ice.

She revealed as much during the third and final part of the Bravo show's season two reunion, telling host Andy Cohen that they haven't spoken since they were both arrested in March 2021. At the time, Jen and Stuart pleaded not guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstructing an official proceeding. However, Stuart changed his plea to guilty during a hearing that November.

At the reunion, Andy asked Jen how she reacted to the news, noting that some regard Stuart's plea change "as being very bad" for Jen's case, to which she replied, "I wish I could respond to that or answer it but I can't because it has to do, obviously, with the legal case."

Just how close did Jen and Stuart work together, though? Andy pressed Jen for details and she insisted that he wasn't her business partner, even though she's referred to him as such in the past. Stuart has also been featured on RHOSLC, credited as "Jen's assistant."

"We didn't work together in the businesses that were being discussed," Jen said. "Stuart wasn't around me every day which is why I had a lot of other assistants, because he was doing his own stuff."

Still, the RHOSLC star acknowledged that she had known Stuart for 10 years. "So as I expanded my businesses," Jen said, "I brought him into that. And he always knew that I would always make sure he was taken care of. If I could be successful in something, I was gonna bring along everybody that I felt had helped my get there."

But now, Jen and Stuart are no longer speaking. "To have someone close to you," she added, "and then to be told one day that you can't talk to him anymore, that's hard."

Jen's maintained her innocence from the start and during the reunion reiterated her desire to "fight" the charges she's facing—even though the odds may be stacked against her, as Andy pointed out that the Southern District of New York, where Jen's being tried, boasts a high conviction rate. 

"I will fight for every person out there that can't fight for themselves because they don't have the resources or the means, so they don't fight," Jen said, arguing that the rate is high because people settle for plea deals. "I will fight because number one, I'm innocent, and number two I'm going to f--king represent every other person out there that can't fight and hasn't been able to."

By her side will be co-star Heather Gay, who assured Jen she'll support her no matter what. "I love Jen," Heather said. "I don't care if she is guilty or not. I don't care." 

Lisa Barlow shared a similar sentiment, adding, "Jen told me she was innocent and I believe her." 

Meredith Marks seemed to have mixed feelings, claiming she's "not the judge and jury." However, the jewelry designer recently showed her support for Jen by commenting on Jen's Instagram post that announced the creation of a "Shah Squad" merch line, which includes shirts reading "#FREEJENSHAH" and "NOT GUILTY."

For now, Jen is currently awaiting trial. If convicted of all charges, she faces up to 70 years in prison.

Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's three-part reunion here. Season one is streaming on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

