Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Claim He's Not "Allowed" to See Their Kids

Kim Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative.

Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims about their family—including kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—the SKIMS mogul took to social media to tell her side of the story.

While Kim has tried to keep their private matters out of the public eye, she couldn't help but respond to Kanye's March 14 Instagram post. "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," Kanye wrote alongside a photo of North's bag, which featured pins of Kim, Kanye and an alien. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

After seeing this, Kim commented on her ex's post, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

This social media exchange comes one day after text messages between Kanye and Kim's boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, were posted online by the comedian's friend, Dave Sirus. "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," Pete wrote in part. "Grow the f---k up."