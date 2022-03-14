Betty White Fans Call Out BAFTAs After She's Missing From "In Memoriam" Segment

Fans of Betty White want answers.
During the 2022 British Academy Film Awards on March 13, viewers watched a touching "In Memoriam" segment, which honored dozens of movie and TV stars who died in the past year.
Although stars like Sidney Poitier and Peter Bogdanovich were included in the segment, Betty was notably absent. As a result, her fans couldn't help but speak out and share their disappointment on social media.
"How come Betty White wasn't mentioned in Memoriam she died on 31st December 2021, that's terrible," one user shared on Twitter. Another viewer added, "Where was the wonderful Betty White??"
And believe it or not, Betty wasn't the only star missing from the moment. Fans also pointed out that Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter star Helen McCrory was missing from the televised moment.
E! News has reached out to the BAFTAs for comment and has not heard back. Both stars do appear on the award show's website near the "In Memory Of" section.
"Due to the number of people we would like to recognize at any one time and the limited time in which we have to do so, individuals may be featured in a television broadcast only once," the BAFTAs site stated. "Decisions as to who is selected for inclusion are made by BAFTA's Obituaries Committee, which considers over 200 names a year."
Betty, who delighted fans as Rose Nylund on seven seasons of The Golden Girls, passed away at her home in Los Angeles on Dec. 31.
"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas confirmed to E! News. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
Betty's manager later confirmed that the actress died from natural causes.
The Hot in Cleveland star received a star-studded celebration in January when NBC aired a tribute special titled Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.
Friends and admirers including President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey honored her unparalleled career in TV and film. Fans who missed the special can watch it on Peacock.
