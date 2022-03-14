Devil Wears Prada Meets You in Kiernan Shipka's Latest TV Show Swimming With Sharks

Watch : Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Kiernan Shipka's latest role as an assistant to a Hollywood exec makes Andy's job in Devil Wears Prada look like a walk in the park.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress plays Lou Simms, a Hollywood intern who is told that she has "no brain" and her opinion "means nothing" in the trailer for Swimming With Sharks, released March 14. And while most people would run for the hills after hearing feedback like that, Lou says she's willing to stomach the abuse if it means she's one step closer to "doing something beyond dog walking and lunch orders."

The one doling out that abuse is her new boss, studio exec Joyce Holt, played by Diane Kruger, loses her assistant in a drowning incident.

To make matters worse, it's rumored that Joyce played a role in her assistant's death, with someone telling Lou, "She pushed him too far. His death is on her."