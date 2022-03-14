The Full House Cast Reveals Whether They’d Do a Reboot Without Bob Saget

Watch : Jodie Sweetin Gushes Over Close-Knit "Full House" Cast

Would the Full House cast be open to another reboot? You got it, dude!

After eight seasons of the beloved 90's sitcom and five seasons of its reboot Fuller House—fans still can't get enough of the Tanner family. And in an interview with Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger, the cast—who are still mourning the January death of their former co-star and close friend Bob Saget—shared that they would love to do another reboot.

"I think we would in a heartbeat," Coulier said in an interview with Today, while Barber and Bure agreed.

Barber added, "It would be hard, but I think Bob would want that."

On Jan. 9, Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner, died at age 65. And while Coulier shared that "it's still hard to talk about it because he was such a huge part of our family, and he was the central figure that always brought us together," the cast said that it helps to be together.

"That's why we're here this weekend," Bure said. "Really we're here for selfish reasons."

"The best thing you can do is laugh through the tough times," Coulier added, "and that's exactly what we do."