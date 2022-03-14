Why Pete Davidson Fans Are Convinced He Got Kim Kardashian's Name Tattooed on His Chest

Watch : Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

Pete Davidson is letting Kim Kardashian know that it's real.

Eagle-eyed fans say they've spotted the name "KIM" on Pete's chest in a leaked photo.

One Twitter user wrote, "Hold TF up. This man Pete Davidson has a Kim tattoo already," while another tweeted, "Pete Davidson got a tattoo for Cazzie, Ariana, now Kim……bro just get your girl some flowers what are you doing?"

Pete has more than 70 tattoos—some of which were inspired by past relationships. He previously had bunny ears tattooed behind his left ear in honor of his ex Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman album.

The photo in question was part of text messages between Pete and his girlfriend's ex-husband Kanye West shared, then deleted, by Pete's friend Dave Sirus amid the Saturday Night Live star's ongoing drama with Ye. Two days after Kim and Pete went Instagram official on March 11, the Donda rapper blasted Kim, 41, on social media for keeping him from their children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—and for continuing to allow their oldest daughter to use TikTok.