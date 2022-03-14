Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Reveals Secret About Her Character Topanga

Boy Meets World was almost a completely different show!

When fans of the '90s sitcom think of the series—starring Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Rider Strong and Will Friedle—their minds most likely go to the girl in the world of the show, Fishel's character, Topanga. But during a panel discussion at the first-ever 90s Con, it was revealed that Topanga almost wasn't a series regular, according to People.

"She wasn't supposed to be on forever," former co-star Friedle—who played Eric Matthews—said. "And then you came in and killed it, and then it changed the whole show."

"Yeah," Fishel responded, "it was only supposed to be, I think, one episode—possibly a recurring—and then she basically became the rest of the show."

With seven seasons and a character reprise 14 years later on the series reboot, Girl Meets World—it's hard to imagine a world in which Topanga wasn't roaming the halls of John Adams High.