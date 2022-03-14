Kim Kardashian Praises Rihanna for "Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

We found love in a bumpy place. Scroll on to see the pregnant Fenty Beauty mogul's latest look and hear what Kim Kardashian has to say about Rihanna's fierce fashion.

Watch: Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event

Kim Kardashian is begging Rihanna, Please don't stop the showstopping maternity ensembles.

On March 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to praise RiRi's most recent maternity outfit, which consisted of a black leather jacket and matching mini skirt, a silver bralette, sunglasses and thigh-high boots. "OMGGGGGG," Kim wrote along with several fire emojis. "@Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever."

Ever since Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, fans, including the reality star and mom of four, have had nothing but love on the brain for the singer and Fenty Beauty mogul's pregnancy style. 

From the sizzling lace-and-tulle Dior dress she wore to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month to the chic Coperni embroidered maxi skirt and silver draped crop top she sported for the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty last weekend, Rihanna has continued to shine bright like a diamond.

Not that anyone is surprised. She is, after all, a fashion icon. And whether she's on the steps of the Met or just going for a casual outing in New York (you saw those epic photos from when she first debuted her baby bump), she makes jaws drop with her amazing attire.

Pregnant Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump

Scroll on to see more of the Grammy winner's pregnancy style.

"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

