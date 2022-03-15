The Bachelorette Alums Greg Grippo & Andrew Spencer Share Their Nightly Skincare Routine

We included this product chosen by Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have you ever sat through a video of someone doing an elaborate skincare routine, taking it super seriously, wondering how they could possibly do this every single day? Yep, same. Props to anyone who makes it through a ten-step skincare routine on a regular basis and has it in them to walk strangers through the tutorial via social media, but that's just not the most relatable content.
In contrast, The Bachelorette alums Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer shared the products they've been using on TikTok and laughed their whole way through the video. They both immediately burst into laughter as Greg shared, "We wanted to show you our nightly routine was like," giving us the amusing, oh-so-relatable content that Bachelor Nation loves.
If you're looking for a simple skincare routine with affordable products that are actually effective, Andrew and Greg know what's up, giggles and all.
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel for All Skin Types
Andrew said, "I start with the Enzyme Cleansing Gel," sharing that he uses "not a lot" of the product as he washes his face.
This product has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper gushing, "I've been using this product for 22 years!!!!! I can't live without this gel. Now my teenager sons use this cleanser after went and gone through ALL acne products, medical grade face cleansers, and expensive cosmetic face cleansers. It takes off all the debris, dirt, makeup including mascara, but it does not strip off of your natural ph balance and moisture level. I call this a miracle bottle."
It also has 5.9K+ loves from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "Holy grail face wash!!! I have tried every face wash from Cerave to Drunk Elephant and have yet to find one that doesn't irritate my skin and isn't super expensive... and then I found this one!!! This face wash is SUPER gentle and light but also gets the job done."
Mario Badescu Gentle Foaming Cleanser
As Greg used the Mario Badescu Gentle Foaming Cleanser, he advised, "just dab your face all over. Just dab it."
This is a relatively new product, with an Ulta shopper raving, "New Favorite Mario Product! I've been looking for a cleanser that isn't fragranced, successfully will remove my makeup in one wash, and makes a nice foam that removes the built up residue on my face from throughout the day (this is especially needed during the hot summer days in FL). The new Gentle Foaming Cleanser from Mario Badescu checks all of those boxes. My skin is glowing after just a few days of using it!! Love!"
Another Ulta shopper shared, "I love this cleanser. So, I got a terrible allergic reaction to a different cleanser where I was red, itchy , breaking out all over my face, including under my eyes, and my whole face was like that and in pain for a few days. until I found this cleanser and it calmed my skin down."
Mario Badescu Caffeine Eye Cream
Greg dotted on the Mario Badescu Caffeine Eye Cream with his finger, sharing "this restores balance in your eye [area]" along with a laugh as he figured out his routine.
An Ulta shopper declared, "Wow!! This stuff is amazing! I have bags and dark circles under my eyes, and have tried SO MANY different eye creams. I have to say, this is one of the best I've ever used. It addressed both of my problems immediately. It has a gel like consistency, and sinks into the skin instead of sitting on top of it. Very impressed with this cream! I would certainly purchase again."
Another fan of the product said, "Wow - impressed on how fast this works. The skin around my eyes is much more even. No dark, puffy spots. Very impressed."
To see Greg and Andrew laugh their way through the routine, check out their TikTok below.
@gregjgrippo The new nightly routine @andrewzspencer ? original sound - Greg Grippo
