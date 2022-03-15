The 33 Top-Reviewed Amazon Office Styles: Affordable Blazers, Trousers, Skirts & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did that whole "back to the office" thing totally sneak up on you? Yeah, same here. After a couple years of living in sweatpants for audio-only work calls, it's time for a lot of us to put on real pants for the office. If you're running out of time to shop and you want to dress for success while sticking to a budget, just head over to Amazon.
If that thought has you overwhelmed, I don't blame you. There are so many styles to choose from at Amazon that it can be tough knowing where to begin and how to narrow things down once you start browsing. There's no need to stress though. Here's your roundup of the most popular, top-rated, office-ready styles from Amazon.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from the list.
1. Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote- 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat- 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit- 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Anrabess Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve- 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Lee Women's Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant- 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. No Nonsense Womens Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights- 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. H&C Women Premium Nylon Ponte Stretch Office Pencil Skirt- 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Grace Karin Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants With Pockets- 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Muxxn Women's Classic Vintage Tie Neck Dress- 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. Yogipace Petite/Regular/Tall Straight Leg Yoga Dress Pants- 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
11. Silky Toes Women's Foldable Flats- 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Office Blazers
Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers
Take this blazer from the office to happy hour. It has a single button in the front and two functional pockets for small necessities like your office badge. You will look chic and professional in one of these blazers, which comes in 18 colors and has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hybrid & Company Womens Casual Work Office Open Front Blazer
This blazer is versatile and classic. It even comes with removable shoulder pads if you're looking to make a power move. This blazer ranges in size from XS to 5X and it comes in 54 colors. This blazer has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hybrid & Company Women Double Notch Lapel Sharp Shoulder Pad Office Blazer
If you want to get a little fancy with your office wear, check out this blazer. It's stylish, comfortable, and fit for a queen with a super flattering peplum-style waist. This blazer comes in 25 colors, with sizes ranging from small to 3X. This blazer has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
POGTMM Women 3/4 Sleeve Blazer
If you prefer a 3/4 sleeve look, this blazer is a fashionable and affordable option. It comes in 30 colors and it has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Office Shoes
Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Mule
If you're looking for a go-to office shoe, these are so comfortable, they look polished, and since they're backless, they're not restrictive during a long work day. You can never go wrong with black, but you may want to get these in every color. They're just that versatile. These mules have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
Ballet flats are an essential, both in and out of the office, especially if you can find a comfortable pair. These have 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 37 colors to choose from.
Dream Pairs Women’s Over the Knee High Low Block Heel Riding Boots
If you want an over-the-knee boot that's office-appropriate, these are super affordable, come in 14 colors, and they have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. And if you're commuting in the cold, the coverage of a knee-high boot is truly essential.
Silky Toes Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper Shoes
If "practical" footwear isn't for you, wear these after a long day in heels when no one's looking on your commute home. They're foldable flats that are perfect in case of a shoe emergency. Plus, you can use these for weddings and other events too. These are truly essential for anyone who loves a high heel but loathes the discomfort after a long day.
These come in 36 colors and have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Office Dresses
Muxxn Women’s Classic Vintage Tie Neck Dress
Dress up and cover up with this vintage-looking tie neck outfit at the office. It is available in 19 colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews. This dress has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jasambac Office Wear to Work Dresses
Bring some chic to your cubicle in this tie-waist dress. There are 45 colors to choose from and this mid-length dress has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dearlove Womens Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
This mid-length sweater dress is perfect for those cold days. This comes in seven additional colors, and you're gonna love them all, sorry. This dress has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Office Tops
Esabel.C Womens Button Down Shirts
A high-quality button-down shirt does not have to be expensive. These are a great purchase. You'll want to stock up in every color. These shirts have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miqieer Women's Silk Blouse
A button-down is practical, but a silky button-down is practical, fashion-forward, and a bit luxurious. This top comes in 22 colors and you'll absolutely love it.
Anrabess Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Casual Pullover
if you want to feel cozy, but still look like you belong in the office, you need this sweater in your life. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite and it was recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore along with The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti. There a ton of colors to choose from and this sweater has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ZC&GF Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Stripes Casual Blouses
Don't be afraid to wear patterns in the office. This top is interesting, but it's not too busy for your team meeting. It comes in a few different patterns and it has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This is an essential layering piece that you can wear under anything. It has 20,400+ 5-star reviews and it comes in several colors. This is one of Amazon's top-selling bodysuits and it's also a favorite pick from Kyle Richards' Amazon must-haves list, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow, and an Amazon favorite from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.
Mangopop Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuits
A short-sleeve bodysuit can be styled for so many different looks. That look of a tucked-in t-shirt is just so timeless. You can rock this bodysuit with a mini-skirt, jeans, trousers, shorts, or pretty much anything in your closet. This is a great investment for the office and beyond.
There are 27 solids and prints to choose from. This bodysuit has 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Bodysuit
This sleeveless bodysuit is comfortable, sophisticated, and elegant. The mock neck makes this suitable for the office and family events. The high-quality material is smooth and durable. This top is available in 10 other colors and has 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Office Skirts
Urban CoCo Women's Elastic Waist Stretch Bodycon Midi Pencil Skirt
This is your classic pencil skirt and a total must-have for a classic office look. This skirt comes in a bunch of colors and it has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Floerns Women's Plaid Print High Waist Knee Length Bodycon Pencil Skirt
This skirt is comfortable, professional, and fashionable. There are 20 colors and patterns to choose from.
Verdusa Women's Elegant Plaid Elastic Waist Bodycon Midi Skirt
Black and white is always a classic look. This skirt is comfortable to wear throughout a long day because it's super stretchy. This piece has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it is also available in other colors/patterns.
H&C Women Premium Nylon Ponte Stretch Office Pencil Skirt
This pencil skirt is a wardrobe staple that you can pair with anything and it comes in so many colors. This best-selling skirt has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jessica London Women's Plus Size Classic Cotton Denim Long Skirt
If you have a casual Friday, this denim skirt is the perfect addition to any ensemble.
Simlu Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Below Knee Length
This is a little daring, but it's an office-appropriate length and there isn't even a slit. This faux leather pencil skirt is a stylish move for sure. It's available in four additional colors. This skirt has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Office Pants
Yogipace Petite/Regular/Tall Straight Leg Yoga Dress Pants
If your yoga pants and your work trousers had a baby, they would be these pants— the perfect hybrid of the two. These have the look of dress pants and the comfort of loungewear. These come in many colors in regular, petite, and tall lengths. The pants has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace Karin Women’s Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants With Pockets
These pants are so cute and extremely flattering with the cinched waist. You can get these pants in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. There are so many colors to choose from and these pants have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace Karin Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants With Bow-Knot Pockets for Work
If you love a bow moment, these pants give you triple the bows. These are incredibly flattering and oh-so-adorable. There are so many color options and these pants have 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dickies Women's Relaxed Straight Stretch Twill Pant
You cannot have too many pairs of black pants, especially if you're heading into the office every single day. These have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lee Women’s Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant
If you're looking for pants with a tailored look that are actually comfortable to sit in all day, you just found them. These pants come in 11 colors and they have 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Office Accessories
Pavoi Sterling Silver, 14K Gold Plated, AAA+ Quality Handpicked Freshwater Cultured Stud Pearl Earrings
Pearl studs are just the classic office accessory. These earrings have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote
This soft leather tote comes in 200+ colors and it's the perfect size for your workday essentials. I have this in multiple colors and it's the perfect, simple bag for your commute. This bag has 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hue Women's Opaque Tights
If it's cold and you are commuting to the office, you might want to invest in some quality tights for the cold weather season. These tights have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
No Nonsense Womens Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights
If you prefer super opaque tights for the office, these are a great choice. They are sculpting, comfortable, and they have 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
