Reese Witherspoon, Joe Jonas, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Prove Reebok Sneakers Are Timeless

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have you ever seen your favorite star's outfit, took a screenshot, looked up the clothes, and realized that you need to look for a dupe because a four-digit price tag for a pair of shoes just doesn't fit into your wardrobe? If you love pop culture and you love fashion, you are way too familiar with that scenario. That's why it's so satisfying when you see a star's style and you don't have to look for a cheaper alternative.
When your favorite celeb's shoes are actually within your budget and very on-trend (yet classic at the same time), that's an immediate "add to cart." Case in point, the Reebok Classic Leather Shoes— if you feel like you've been seeing them everywhere, it's because you probably have. Reese Witherspoon, Joe Jonas, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes, Kate Bosworth and The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe have all been spotted wearing these iconic sneakers.
And, as you can see from the photos, they really do go with everything. These are a great everyday shoe, whether you're working out, hanging out, or going out. They work with so many ensembles and there are a ton of styles and colors to choose from.
Plus, they're universal and unisex. If you ever get buyer's remorse from jumping on a trend that fades away too quickly, I feel you on that, but the Reebok Classic Leather Shoes are here to stay. You can rock these shoes forever and ever. They have been and will always be cool. These are a great investment for your wardrobe.
Reebok Classic Leather Shoes
Is a description even necessary for this one? These Reebok Classic Leather sneakers are nothing short of iconic. They're incredibly versatile, classic, on-trend, and they're easy to clean. What more could you want in a shoe?
Classic Leather Legacy AZ Shoes
If you love the sleek vibes of a white sneaker, add the Classic Leather Legacy AZ Shoes to your wardrobe. This one is all white with some muted grey accents.
Classic Leather Legacy AZ Shoes in Black
These shoes have everything you love about a Reebok sneaker and they are super sleek with this black-on-black color scheme. You cannot go wrong with these. Even so, they come in so many other colors that are worth checking out as well.
Cardi B Classic Leather Women's Shoes
These are a slight departure from the classic Reebok leather styles you know and love, but if you want to bring a little extra shine to your life, these sneakers from Cardi B's Reebok collection are a total showstopper. They come in other metallic colors and some mixed textile styles.
Reebok Victory Shoes
These shoes have suede accents and lots of color. If you appreciate a bold colorway, there are so many options for you to choose from.
Reebok Classic Leather 1983 Vintage Shoes
These grey sneakers will bring some vintage vibes to your aesthetic. They're also available in off-white
Reebok Classic Leather Shoes- Grade School
And, of course, we can't forget about the kids. These iconic shoes come in kids' sizes in multiple color. Pro tip: if you have a small shoe size, opt for kid's size to save a few dollars.
If you're looking for more celeb-inspired footwear, a lot of our favorite stars have been rocking Vans, including Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Sophie Turner.