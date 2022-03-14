Will Smith Says "There's Never Been Infidelity" in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Watch : Will Smith Refutes Rumors of Marital "Infidelity"

Will Smith is setting the record straight.



During a conversation with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, the King Richard star shut down rumors that there was infidelity in his 25-year marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith.



When asked how he and Jada navigated infidelity in their union, the 53-year-old refuted the talk about an affair. "Never. There's never been infidelity in our marriage," he told Gayle on March 13, adding that he and Jada "talk about everything. And we have never surprised one another with anything, ever."



Though Will and Jada's marriage has been a topic of discussion for many years, the Oscar-nominated actor said he believes the gossip is beneficial for people.



"I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people," he said. "I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation, and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous."