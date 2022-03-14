See the Moment Sharna Burgess Found Out She's Pregnant With Brian Austin Green's Baby

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

As Sharna Burgess steps closer to motherhood, the Dancing With the Stars pro is looking back at the moment she first learned about her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram on March 13, Sharna shared two photos: The first showed her baring her baby bump in a pink bikini and was captioned, "When the light hits him just right." The second featured the athlete covering her mouth after finding out that she and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together.

"I was in shock and still trying to process that this was real," Sharna recalled. "It felt weird taking a photo in that moment but I'm glad I did."

The mirror ball champion then told her followers she also has a video of that moment that she'll be sharing soon, as well as "some really special reveals afterward."

"Mostly telling my mum and dad and our first ultrasound trip… I'm a mess of course," Sharna, whose father passed away in January, wrote. "I was also a mess editing it. Seeing my Dad in videos I haven't watched since he passed was both beautiful and hard. There aren't words for how grateful I am that we got to share those moments before he left."