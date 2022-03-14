See the Moment Sharna Burgess Found Out She's Pregnant With Brian Austin Green's Baby

As Sharna Burgess steps closer to motherhood, the Dancing With the Stars pro is looking back at the moment she first learned about her pregnancy.
Taking to Instagram on March 13, Sharna shared two photos: The first showed her baring her baby bump in a pink bikini and was captioned, "When the light hits him just right." The second featured the athlete covering her mouth after finding out that she and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together.
"I was in shock and still trying to process that this was real," Sharna recalled. "It felt weird taking a photo in that moment but I'm glad I did."
The mirror ball champion then told her followers she also has a video of that moment that she'll be sharing soon, as well as "some really special reveals afterward."
"Mostly telling my mum and dad and our first ultrasound trip… I'm a mess of course," Sharna, whose father passed away in January, wrote. "I was also a mess editing it. Seeing my Dad in videos I haven't watched since he passed was both beautiful and hard. There aren't words for how grateful I am that we got to share those moments before he left."
Fans learned in February that Sharna, 36, and Brian, 48, are getting ready to welcome a baby boy around July 4. "@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you," Sharna wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "How did we get so lucky?"
Since then, the mother-to-be has continued to update her followers on her pregnancy, sharing everything from her cravings to insight on how her little "peanut" is growing.
"Pregnancy is wild, and I am loving every second of watching observing and admiring the magic that is happening," Sharna wrote in a March 7 Instagram post. "Even when it's hard. There is a freaking HUMAN growing inside of me. He's gonna have a whole life, hopefully a beautiful one and I will have brought him into this world. My body is doing things all on its own, making space and getting him what he needs. I get it now, I get that's it's a miracle. I get the magic because I feel it. I AM it. HE is it. What a gift. 3 1/2 months to go. I know it only gets harder, but I already know it's worth it."
Brian is already the father of four children. He welcomed son Kassius, 19, during his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox.
During a recent Instagram Q&A, Sharna was asked how she deals with "following in Megan Fox's footsteps" and shut down the comparisons.
"I don't," she replied. "She is her own self and an amazing woman. As I am my own self and an amazing woman. The notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps' of your partners X is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don't follow in anyones footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want."
She added, "And remember that women are incredible powerful creatures. We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you get to realize with time."