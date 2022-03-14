Save Up to 86% At Banana Republic: The 30 Best Buys From the Friends and Family Sale

Shop hard or go home at Banana Republic. You can save up to 86% for a limited time only!

By Marenah Dobin Mar 14, 2022 2:03 PMTags
If you're always in the mood to shop, but your bank account disagrees, you need to get your sale on. Right now, Banana Republic has its biggest sale of the year happening. You can save 40% sitewide at Banana Republic. That's right, you can get a 40% discount on every. single. thing. And, yes, that includes sale items. That means you will save an extra 40% on styles that are already on sale, which means you can get a major discount.

Warning: the prices you see as you browse through the site are not the finale prices. Add your favorite items to your cart and the discount will be applied in your cart, no promo code needed. If you spend $175+, you can get accelerated shipping with promo code BRSHIP.

Here are 30 must-shop styles from Banana Republic.

BaubleBar 20% Off Sale: The 24 Best Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out

Banana Republic BR x Harbison Mini Skirt

How much do you love this bold, bright pink mini skirt? This is a standout piece, for sure. If you prefer neutrals, it also comes in brown and cream.

$109
$49
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Pique Polo

A polo is is a wardrobe staple for sure. At this price, you might as well stock up on this in every single color.

$45
$21
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Ribbed Mock-Neck Mini Dress

This timeless mini dress is confidence-boosting and exceptionally comfortable. It's made from a super soft, knit fabric with an incredibly flattering flared skirt. This charcoal grey is a great addition to your wardrobe and it's also available in black and red.

 

$99
$47
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Blazer Wrap Dress

If you're updating your office wardrobe, this blazer dress is a solid edition. You can easily style it for other occasions as well. It's available in red, black, and cream.

$149
$58
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Slim Motion Tech Jogger

These pants have the comfort of joggers and the polish of pants you can wear to work or out with friends.

$109
$50
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Turtleneck Sweater Dress in Responsible Wool

This dress is the epitome of luxury meets practicality. It's incredibly soft and comfortable. Plus, you can easily wear this dressed up or dressed down.

$149
$67
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Tapered Traveler Corduroy Pant

These corduroy pants are on sale in regular and tall lengths.

$99
$47
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Fitted Ribbed Crew-Neck T-Shirt

A crew-neck shirt is a true wardrobe essential. It's comfortable, ultra soft, and incredibly wearable on its own or as a layering piece.

 

$30
$14
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Wide-Leg Paperbag Pant

These pants are bold, flattering, and they're about to be your new go-to. They also come in blue and khaki.

$130
$78
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Luxespun Crew-Neck T-Shirt

This long-sleeve shirt is a wardrobe staple and a Banana Republic customer favorite. It's stretchy, soft, and just a bit heavier than your standard t-shirt. It's semi-fitted, striking that perfect balance for a "not-too-tight, not-too-loose fit." This perfect layering piece is available in multiple colors.

$50
$21
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Twist-Front Bodysuit

This bodysuit gorgeously pairs with any pants or skirt in your closet. It's incredibly flattering on all body types thanks to that shirred waist. Plus, it's made from renewable resources. It's available in three additional colors.

 

$60
$39.99
Banana Republic

Banana Republic BR SPORT Flyweight Scoop-Neck Tank with Core Temp

If you haven't tried Banana Republic's BR Sport activewear, you're missing out. This tank is made from smooth, sleek, light-as-a-feather fabric that keeps you cool and dry while you work out. This tank is also available in black.

 

$50
$21
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Aire Puff-Sleeve Sweater

This sweater is oh-so-soft, super stretchy, and it feels light-as-a-cloud. This patterned sweater is incredibly versatile. You can wear it casually, rock it at the office, or even style it with a leather skirt for a girls' night out.

 

$100
$48
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Essential Roll-Cuff Shirt

You need this. Everyone needs a white, cuffed, short-sleeve shirt. You will wear this all year long. It's also available in other colors.

$75
$45
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Fuzzy Ankle Sock 2-Pack

If you're going to wear socks every day, why not make it a luxurious experience? These fuzzy ankle socks are beyond comfortable. 

 

$30
$8
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Oversized Cowl-Neck Sweater Tunic

How much do you love this lilac color? Bring some brightness to your day with this beautiful sweater, which is also super soft and chic. That's a win-win-win. And, if you're looking for a versatile neutral, this sweater is also available in brown.

 

$160
$30
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Halter Maxi Dress

Whether you're going somewhere special or if you're just running errands, this maxi dress makes everything better. You can easily wear this anywhere you're headed and it still works, depending on your shoes and accessories. 

 

$200
$36
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Sherpa Pull-Through Scarf

We want anything and everything sherpa. This pull-through scarf gives the cozy warmth that we need this winter. It also comes in black and white.

 

$70
$39
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Cotton-Hemp Cardigan

Banana Republic's pieces have unparalleled luxury. This cardigan is cozy and polished. It's available in three additional colors.

$130
$78
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Quilted Velvet Clutch

We're here for the velvet trend. This green clutch manages to be festive and understated at the same time. It's also available in black.

 
$80
$39
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Woven Leather Soft Loafer

These loafers, chic, sleek, and soft. They also come in black and white.

$200
$120
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Puffer Clutch

Winter weather is perfect for the puffer jacket, so why not get a puffer bag? This is just such a fun, unique bag. This red brings the perfect pop of color and it's also available in white for a bit of minimalist sophistication.

$80
$43
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

There's just something so sophisticated about an off-the-shoulder top. It has a touch of polish with button at the top, but it's also incredibly comfortable. This timeless sweater also comes in red and black.

 

$109
$50
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Mid-Rise Skinny Sloan Chino

Forget those outdated fashion rules about when and where you can wear white. Get these pants and rock them all year long.

$90
$54
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Cashmere Sweater & Beanie Gift Set with 50% Recycled Cashmere

If you love a coordinated set and you want to conceal a bad hair day, this pair has you covered. The cashmere sweater comes with a perfectly coordinated beanie. Both are made from 50% recycled cashmere, which means they are unbelievably soft. If you prefer neutrals, this set comes in camel, grey, and black.

 

$200
$96
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Wide-Leg Linen Pant

These are a very fashion-forward spin on your standard khakis. You need these in your wardrobe.

$120
$72
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Oversized Italian Bouclé Shirt Jacket

This shacket is made from soft, textured Italian Bouclé fabric and recycled wool for some extra warmth. It's unlined, which means you can wear this for many seasons, with easy layering options. It has a relaxed fit, but if you prefer a more fitted look, then size down with this one.

 

$279
$111
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Water-Repellent Puffer Jacket

This puffer jacket is made from recycled down for maximum warmth. It's water-repellent, which is just what you need in case it rains or snows. But, if it gets warmer and you don't feel like wearing your jacket anymore, you won't be stuck carrying it. The jacket has interior straps, which let you carry it like a backpack instead of lugging it around all day. It also has a removable hood. 

This vibrant yellow is everything, but if it's not your vibe, check it out in green, red, black, or caramel.

$229
$116
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Anchor Sweater

If you have to look "nice," but you still want to feel comfortable, just throw on this sweater to look and feel put-together.

$150
$90
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Italian Wool Peacoat

This peacoat is modern, yet timeless. It's made from innovative fabrics crafted in Italy. It is fully lined for additional warmth and its relaxed fit makes it easy to wear. You'll stand out in this beautiful red, but if you prefer a more subtle vibe, it's also on sale in black. And, you can never go wrong with black.

 

$259
$124
Banana Republic

