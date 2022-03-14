Snooki Claps Back at Hateful Comment About Being a “Role Model” for Her Kids

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi proved once again that you don't wanna come at her, bro.
Following the March 10 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality tv star took to Twitter to get feedback from her fans about their thoughts on the show.
"Who enjoyed that hot mess sh-t show of an episode last night?" the 34-year-old tweeted on March 11. "Sorry i couldn't live tweet, i didn't want my kids to watch us be slobs LOL."
However, a social media user seemingly had an issue with Snooki's reasoning for not live-tweeting and replied, "Snooki, you don't even take responsability for you behaviour ? you should have thought about it before! what a great model for your kids!"
Snooki, who shares three kids: daughter Giovanna, 7, and sons Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo, 2, with husband Jionni LaVelle, clapped back at the fan, writing, "Please stop. I'm a wonderful mother to [my] kids, and allowed to act like a complete slob on vacation with my best friends."
The fan then tweeted that the Jersey Shore star blocked him on Twitter after his initial tweet to her, but that didn't stop him from issuing another statement. "i make you feel shameful and i'm proud of it!" he wrote. "you totally misunderstood what i meant! you can act like a slob! i don't blame you for that but cause you hide it to your kids!"
Though Snooki has had her fair share of partying and being wild, becoming a mother has definitely changed her outlook on life. During a January 12 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the reality tv star opened about how becoming a young mother made her "grow up."
"Once I became a mom, I realized there's more to life than just being selfish and partying and going crazy," she said. "I love mom life, I love my babies, I have three of them and it is a lot of work."