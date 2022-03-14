Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan and More React to Tom Brady’s NFL Return

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady already has his head back in the game.

A little over a month after announcing his retirement from the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirmed he would return to his team for a 23rd season.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote in an Instagram post March 13. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."

And there's undoubtedly no bigger cheerleader than wife Gisele Bündchen—with who Tom shares kids Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9—since the model chimed in, writing, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!"

But Gisele isn't the only one giving Tom's about-face decision a huge thumbs up.