Sephora Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Smashbox & Nudestix Today Only

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these deals at Sephora and Kohl's.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 14, 2022 12:07 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-Comm: Sephora Oh Snap SaleGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Nudestix and Smashbox. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's

read
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Smashbox, Peach & Lily, Crepe Erase & More Today Only

Nudestix Nudies

The Nudestix Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant. 

These sticks have 118K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one shopper sharing, "this product has been very beginner-friendly. Apply directly to the face, or brush/sponge the stick. Super blendable; impossible to mess it up. I apply a little everywhere, including neck, concentrating on hairline and cheekbones."

Another customer said, "I love this blush so much. I reach for it daily. It goes on and blends out so easily and is really flattering."

$32-$34
$16-$17
Sephora

Smashbox Primers

Before you put on your makeup, you need a smooth canvas for it all to lay evenly. Plus, they help your makeup stay on better. Smashbox has primers that cater to specific skincare needs. All of the Smashbox primers are on sale except for Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer. Today, you can get these primers for half price:

1. Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Face Primer
2. Photo Finish Control Mattifying Face Primer
3. Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Face Primer
4. Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Face Primer

A fan of the primer shared, "This is an amazing product. 10/10 recommend if you have red undertones or even if your skin get red and is sensitive. the green balances out the red and has my makeup go on flawlessly. will definitely buy this in the future and recommend this product to all of my friends and family."

$39
$20
Sephora
$39
$20
Kohl's

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

3

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

If you're looking for more affordable beauty deals, check out this moisturizer with 7,400+ 5-Star Reviews that Sydney SweeneyPorsha WilliamsTeresa Giudice, and Catherine Lowe say they use.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

2

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

3

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

4

Britney Spears Shares Insight Into Her Bond With Sons Sean & Jayden

5

Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan & More React to Tom Brady’s Return

Latest News

Exclusive

Justin Hartley Is A Lullaby Crooner In a This Is Us Sneak Peek

Exclusive

Here's What Makes Below Deck Down Under's Hot Captain So Great

Sharna Burgess Shares Photo of the Moment She Found Out She's Pregnant

Save Up to 86% At Banana Republic: The 30 Best Buys

Exclusive

Tinx On Why It's Okay Not to Know What You Want to Be When You Grow Up

Jane Campion Receives Backlash Over Comments to Venus, Serena Williams

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Baby Plans in Hulu Trailer