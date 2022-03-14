Critics' Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Cruella

Dune

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



BEST COMEDY

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don't Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

WINNER: Licorice Pizza



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

WINNER: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Hero

WINNER: Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World



BEST SONG

"Be Alive" – King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" – Encanto

"Guns Go Bang" – The Harder They Fall

"Just Look Up" – Don't Look Up

WINNER: "No Time to Die" – No Time to Die



BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – Don't Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

WINNER: Hans Zimmer – Dune