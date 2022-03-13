Kanye West Responds to Pete Davidson's Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's feud with his ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson continues with a shocking text exchange, which the rapper referenced in a prayer video.

By Corinne Heller Mar 13, 2022 11:24 PMTags
FeudsKim KardashianKanye WestKardashiansPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!

Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.

On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began expressing more family-related grievances with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian's friend Dave Sirus, his King of Staten Island co-writer, shared what he said was a "message" from Pete," who Ye has dissed online and in his music.

The post, which has since been deleted, contained a text exchange between Kanye and the SNL star, who rarely posts on social media. A source close to Ye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic.

"Yo it's Skete," Pete wrote to Kanye in a text—the images of which E! has redacted/edited for language, referring to a derogatory nickname the rap artist had given him. "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up."

photos
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Surprisingly Normal Romance

Kanye responded, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" Pete replied, "In bed with your wife," along with a selfie showing him lying on a bed. Kim, who Pete also defended as "literally the best mother I've ever met" in his texts to Ye, is not seen in the pic.

On his own Instagram page, Kanye referenced the conversation in a selfie video, while praying. "The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said in the clip, which was later deleted. "I'm like, well, who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

The source close to Kanye told E! News that Ye's "main focus is his children."

E! News has reached out to Pete and Kim's reps for comment and has not heard back. The comedian, known for his sense of humor on and offstage, had used Dave's Instagram to send a public message before—to pay tribute to late Full House star Bob Saget following the fellow comic's death in January.

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

2

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

3

Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

Pete and Kim have been dating since at least November and she made their romance Instagram official on March 11, more than a week after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single amid ongoing divorce proceedings with Kanye, which began more than a year ago.

Instagram / Dave Sirus

In the texted selfie of Pete that was posted on Dave's page, the SNL star sports a tattoo that appears to read "Kim," located below one shoulder. It is unclear when he obtained it.

Instagram / Dave Sirus

For weeks, Kanye has occasionally aired his grievances with Kim and Pete on his Instagram before deleting the posts. In February, after he broke his silence to insult the SNL star, Ye shared a different text exchange he had with the comedian.

Instagram / Dave Sirus

In the recent text exchange Dave shared, Pete insulted Kanye over his social media posts while also offering him an olive branch.

Instagram / Dave Sirus

"I'm in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk," the text read. "You don't scare me bro...Your actions are so p---y and embarrassing...It's so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily."

Instagram / Dave Sirus

Kanye then invited Pete to attend his weekly Sunday Service, to which the SNL star responded, "Why don't we meet after Sunday service and saints game…I'll be at the BHH [Beverly Hills Hotel] we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man."

Getty Images

He added, "What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

2

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

3

Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

4

Kate Hudson Recreates How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Look

5

The Power of the Dog's Jane Campion Fires Back at Sam Elliott

Latest News

Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Wolverine MCU Fan Casting Rumors

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

See Every Star at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

BAFTA Film Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

The Power of the Dog's Jane Campion Fires Back at Sam Elliott