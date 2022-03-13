See Every Star at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

As awards season rolls on, the fabulous red carpet fashions continue to impress.
The 2022 Critics' Choice Awards kicked off Sunday, March 13 from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honoring the year's best in film and television as voted on by as the Critics' Choice Association. The ceremony—which was pushed back two months due to COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns—will be simulcast on The CW and TBS and hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.
West Side Story and Belfast lead the film pack with nominations with 11 each, followed by the science-fiction blockbuster Dune and the Western The Power of the Dog with 10 each. House of Gucci also managed to make its stylish mark, earning four nominations, including Best Actress for Lady Gaga.
HBO's Succession leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations, including Best Drama Series and acting honors for several cast members, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook. Small-screen standouts Squid Games, This Is Us and Pose also received major love from the Critics Choice Association.
Ahead of the ceremony, stars clearly brought their fashion A-game, oozing old Hollywood glamour while making their grand entrances.
Keep scrolling to see the stars as they arrive to the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.