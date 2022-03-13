See Every Star at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Ahead of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, stars brought their fashion A-Game to the red carpet.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 13, 2022 10:48 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsKristin ChenowethJoshua JacksonElle FanningMayim Bialik
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards: Must-See Moments

As awards season rolls on, the fabulous red carpet fashions continue to impress.

The 2022 Critics' Choice Awards kicked off Sunday, March 13 from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honoring the year's best in film and television as voted on by as the Critics' Choice Association. The ceremony—which was pushed back two months due to COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns—will be simulcast on The CW and TBS and hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

West Side Story and Belfast lead the film pack with nominations with 11 each, followed by the science-fiction blockbuster Dune and the Western The Power of the Dog with 10 each. House of Gucci also managed to make its stylish mark, earning four nominations, including Best Actress for Lady Gaga.

HBO's Succession leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations, including Best Drama Series and acting honors for several cast members, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran CulkinMatthew MacfadyenJ. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook. Small-screen standouts Squid Games, This Is Us and Pose also received major love from the Critics Choice Association. 

photos
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Ahead of the ceremony, stars clearly brought their fashion A-game, oozing old Hollywood glamour while making their grand entrances.

Keep scrolling to see the stars as they arrive to the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning

The Great star glittered in gold Oscar de la Renta tea-length, strapless dress. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutch

The Politician star popped in a hot pink gown featuring a bustier top and full ballgown skirt with asymmetrical ruffles.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith

The couple was utterly striking on the red carpet with the Dr. Death in classic black tux and the Queen & Slim actress in bright blue Gucci one-sleeved gown.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Margaret Qualley

The Maid star looked ready for spring in a tea-length Chanel frock featuring a floral neckline and ruffled white skirt. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Mayim Bialik

The Call Me Kat star suited up in an olive green jacket and pants combo with navy blue details.

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstoc
Sophie Nelisse

The Book Thief actress looked dreamy in a powder blue Monique Lhullier gown with matching cape.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Josie Totah

The Saved By The Bell star flashed her enviable abs in a  tiered white two-piece ensemble.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dominique Jackson

The Pose star looked regal in a purple feathered Pamella Roland gown.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jasmin Savoy Brown

The Yellowjackets actress oozed old Hollywood glamour in a pale pink pleated gown with a sweetheart neckline and retro waved hairstyle.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
MJ Rodriguez

Showing off her shaved head, the Pose star commanded attention in an asymmetrical cobalt blue top and khaki wide-leg trousers. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Julianne Nicholson

The Mare of Easttown actress looked glamorous in a velvet emerald Nikos Koulis gown halter gown with suble cut-out detail.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Indya Moore

The Pose star look the plunge wearing a slinky sequin pastel pink gown featuring a dangerously high slit. Metallic sandals, champagne-colored clutch and bling out necklaces completed the look.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Peyton List
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kristen Chenoweth
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Taye Diggs
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Demi Singleton
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Danielle Lawson
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jacob List
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nicole Byer
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Katja Herbers
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Patricia Velasquez
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Christine Lauro
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sean McVay, Veronika Khomyn
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Anjelica Ross

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

2

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

3

Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

4

Kate Hudson Recreates How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Look

5

Why Kanye West and Tristan Thompson's Friendship Makes Perfect Sense

Latest News

Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Wolverine MCU Fan Casting Rumors

Kanye West Reacts to Pete Davidson Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim

See Every Star at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

BAFTA Film Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

The Power of the Dog's Jane Campion Fires Back at Sam Elliott