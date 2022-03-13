Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi made their relationship red carpet official at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. See their matching looks below.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out With Jake Bongiovi Amid Romance Rumors

On a scale of one to 10, we'd give Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's red carpet debut as a couple an Eleven.  

The Stranger Things star, 18, and her boyfriend, 19, made their relationship red carpet official at the 2022 BAFTAs, also known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday, March 13. 

The pair, who began dating last year, was one of the many couples that enjoyed a sweet date night while attending the prestigious awards ceremony, joining the likes of The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter and Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend, actress Zawe Ashton

And, of course, Millie and Jake arrived to the event dressed to the nines. As one of the evening's presenters, Millie showed off her edgy fashion sense in a short, black Louis Vuitton velvet dress complete with a flowing lace train.

The Enola Holmes actress then finished off the look with lace leggings and silver accessories, including a dagger pendant.  

photos
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: Romance Rewind

Alongside his girlfriend, Jake, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, made his return to the red carpet for the first time in four years in a black tuxedo and large bowtie.  

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

This isn't the first time Millie and Jake have shown off their shared flair for fashion.

While celebrating Millie's 18th birthday back in February, the pair channeled their inner Barbie and Ken in identical Instagram posts that saw them sporting similar blonde locks and dreamy, cottagecore ensembles.  

Jake captioned his post, "Happy birthday barbie ily <3." 

While Millie wrote, "Hey Ken!" 

And, on her post, Jake adorably commented, "Ur rly pretty." 

Check out the sweet couple's latest look—and more outstanding fashion moments from the 2022 BAFTAs—below.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Caitríona Balfe

The Belfast star showcases a fierce, regal look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Rachel Zegler

The West Side Story actress dons a glamorous teal gown.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Lady Gaga

The House of Gucci star sizzles in a plunging black gown and diamonds.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson

The host has arrived!

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Daisy Ridley

The Star Wars actress strikes a pose.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story actress showcases a glam style.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Power of the Dog actor arrives with his wife.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Sebastian Stan

The Pam & Tommy star looks dapper on the red carpet.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton

The Loki actor appears with his girlfriend, who plays Oona on The Handmaid's Tale.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Emilia Jones

The CODA actress glitters in gold.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Florence Pugh

The actress showcases a bold look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actress is all smiles in a feathery look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Riz Ahmed

The actor arrives at the ceremony.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Rebecca Hall

The actress is all smiles.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Salma Hayek

The actress walks the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress poses on the red carpet.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Paapa Essiedu

The actor strikes a pose.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog star strikes a pose.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Troy Kotsur

The CODA actor is all smiles.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star showcases a chic style.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Jessie Buckley

The star looks chic on the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Daniel Kaluuya

The actor poses on the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star and her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi's son, make their red carpet debut as a couple.

