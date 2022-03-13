Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out With Jake Bongiovi Amid Romance Rumors

On a scale of one to 10, we'd give Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's red carpet debut as a couple an Eleven.

The Stranger Things star, 18, and her boyfriend, 19, made their relationship red carpet official at the 2022 BAFTAs, also known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday, March 13.

The pair, who began dating last year, was one of the many couples that enjoyed a sweet date night while attending the prestigious awards ceremony, joining the likes of The Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter and Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend, actress Zawe Ashton.

And, of course, Millie and Jake arrived to the event dressed to the nines. As one of the evening's presenters, Millie showed off her edgy fashion sense in a short, black Louis Vuitton velvet dress complete with a flowing lace train.

The Enola Holmes actress then finished off the look with lace leggings and silver accessories, including a dagger pendant.