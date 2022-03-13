Sandra Bullock Rocks Red Hot Style as She Joins Daniel Radcliffe at SXSW

Lady in red.

Sandra Bullock wowed the crowd during the SXSW festival as she promoted her romance-adventure movie The Lost City at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 12.

Joined by co-star Daniel Radcliffe, the Oscar-winning actress—who moved to Austin after falling in love with the city while filming her classic rom com Miss Congeniality—turned heads in a red hot ensemble, which included a bold oversized blazer, wide-leg trousers and sexy twisty, cutout top. She accessorized with coordinating red pointed-toe pumps and kept her signature brunette locks effortlessly down and parted in the center.

"It was the first time seeing it with an audience," Bullock, 57, said following a screening of the film, per Variety. "In post-production, everything was Zoom, everything was virtual, everything was in little cubes and you just had to pray. Seeing it in a theater is reminder of why we love the theater."