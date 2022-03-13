Watch Zoë Kravitz’s SNL Monologue Get Crashed by Multiple Catwomen

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere

While Batman might be reigning over the box office, it was Catwoman who stole the spotlight last night on Saturday Night Live.

As part of her opening monologue, host Zoë Kravitz shared just how seriously she prepared to portray Selina Kyle in the new Matt Reeves film The Batman, saying, "I watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year."

"Which," she added, "I actually heard was the same way Joaquin Phoenix prepared to play the Joker."

But before the High Fidelity actress, 33, could continue, she was joined onstage by Kate McKinnon—dressed in Michelle Pfeiffer's costume from the 1992 film Batman Returns. The SNL cast member explained that Zoë was now "part of a proud lineage of Catwomen, each with their own origin stories."

What inspired Kate to take up a life of crime fighting? "I fell out of a window onto a pile of cats," she confessed. "They licked me back to life, and now I dress like Sandy from a porno version of Grease."