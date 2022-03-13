See Caitríona Balfe, Lady Gaga and Other Stars' Glamorous Looks on BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Watch : Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Play 'Ne'er Have I E'er' Game

Yas queens!

Caitríona Balfe looked regal and positively fierce as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs, otherwise known as the EE British Academy Film Awards, in London on Sunday, March 13. The Irish Outlander star, who is nominated for Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie Belfast, wore a black velvet, long sleeve, plunging cutout gown with a high collar and pointed shoulder pads.

Also spotted in black: Fellow nominee Lady Gaga—wearing a plunging, sleeveless Ralph Lauren gown, and show host Rebel Wilson, who was all smiles in a strapless tulle dress with sparkling blue accents.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is a presenter, showcased a bold, black style as well as she and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi—Jon Bon Jovi's son—made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event.

Speaking of regal, Emilia Jones, who is nominated for Leading Actress for CODA, shined on the red carpet in a flowy gold halter gown. Meanwhile, double nominee and West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose turned heads in a strapless yellow gown adorned with a large red rose, while Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton walked the red carpet in a draped, dual-patterned gray dress.