Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Mourned at Memorial Service

Watch : Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer's Parents Speak Out After Suicide

Friends, family, teachers, teammates and more all came together to mourn the loss of Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer.

On Saturday, March 12, several hundred people attended the gifted athlete's memorial service, which was held on the soccer field of her alma mater Newbury Park High School in Newbury Park, Calif., per The Los Angeles Times. The service comes less than two weeks after the 22-year-old died by suicide in a campus residence on March 1.

"She came into this world a total spitfire of energy," her mother Gina Meyer recalled at the event, the newspaper reported. She described their relationship as "the purest mother-daughter love and joy" and also shared that her daughter would be "in absolute awe" at the amount of people who came to say their final goodbyes.

Calling himself "blessed to be her dad," Katie's father, Steve Meyer, reflected on playing soccer with his daughter as a child and read out one of the last text messages that he sent Katie after visiting her at school: "I had the best time seeing you. And just being with you. I hope you have an amazing day. I love you, dad."