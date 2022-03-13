Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

Rihanna showcased her baby bump in a sparkling silver look at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show PDA at Fenty Event

Shine bright like a diamond, mom!

Rihanna certainly sparkled at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles Saturday, March 12. The pregnant singer, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, wore a custom Coperni outfit made up of a long sleeve, silver twisted crop top and a matching sparkling column maxi skirt.

She accessorized her growing baby bump with a delicate silver chain, and also sported a silver bracelet and diamond hoop earrings. Rihanna completed the look with a high ponytail.

Rihanna did a little shimmy as she arrived at the event, as spectators cheered, as seen in an Instagram video posted by Fenty Beauty. "Mama came through at @ultabeauty with that #FENTYFACE and glow on," read the caption.

Rihanna has taken maternity fashion to the next level since she revealed her pregnancy in late January with a stylish street photo shoot with A$AP Rocky.

The star later showcased more gorgeous maternity looks at another Fenty event in February and on her Instagram.

photos
All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

She later showcased more bold styes at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted one of her most daring looks.

Instagram / Fenty Beauty

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," Rihanna told People in February. "You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

See Rihanna's gorgeous maternity looks:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

Instagram / Rihanna
Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

