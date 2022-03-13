Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii Wedding

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Teammates for life!

Patrick Mahomes wed his longtime love Brittany Matthews on Saturday, March 12.

The bride and groom, parents to 12-month-old daughter Sterling, tied the knot in Hawaii in front of friends and family. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his new wife posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram, writing, "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes."

The bride wore a white Versace bridal gown with spaghetti-straps, a cut-out bodice and a long train and cathedral-length veil, while the groom sported a light gray suit.

Mahomes' brother, Jackson, served as his best man. "Happy for you brother!" he wrote on the NFL star's post.

The wedding comes more than a year after Mahomes, 26, popped the question to Matthews in a suite decorated with flowers, candles and a giant "Will You Marry Me" sign at his team's home stadium in Missouri on Sept. 1, 2020.