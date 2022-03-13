Reign Disick Channels Ashtray From Euphoria in Scott Disick's Latest Photo

Ashtray lives on.
Scott Disick made Euphoria fans go wild when he posted an Instagram tribute to a fan-favorite character, featuring his son Reign Disick.
In the pic, the stylish 7-year-old—who Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, along with Mason Disick, 12 and Penelope Disick, 9—poses in a red hoodie, oversized shades and a blinged-out gold chain featuring his last name. The gangster look resembled the character Ashtray, the drug dealing kid brother of Fezco, from the hit HBO Max show.
"Let's roll ash," Scott captioned the snap on Saturday, Match 12.
Reign's cosplay comes just two weeks after the Euphoria season two finale dropped, featuring a shocking ending where (spoiler alert!) Ashtray, played by Javon Walton, is shot and presumably killed by the police.
"Man, I just hope he's alive," the 15-year-old actor told Esquire last month of his character's fate. "You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it's going to be really hard for both of them."
Javon also revealed that in earlier drafts of the show, Fezco (Angus Cloud) was initially the one who was supposed to die in the now infamous police raid scene. He said Euphoria creator Sam Levinson alerted him to the storyline edit "two days or a day before" filming.
"He rewrote the script," Javon exclusively told E! News on Feb. 28, "the whole thing of me in the bathtub, the crazy shootout, like, pretty much the day before. It's pretty crazy."
But despite what fans witnessed during the finale, Javon teased that Ashtray may not be dead for certain.
"It's kind of left up in the air for now," he told E! News. "If there's one person that can survive being shot, it's definitely Ashtray. He's one badass kid."