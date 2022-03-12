Prince Harry Showcases Full Orange Look in Invictus Games Video

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards

Orange ya glad you're here?

You should be, because you're about to see Prince Harry like you've never seen him before. In a promo video for the fifth installment of the Invictus Games, posted on social media March 12, the red-headed Duke of Sussex sports a nearly fully orange look, complete with plastic sunglasses, a hat, T-shirt and matching pants while video chatting with members of The Netherlands' team.

Before his colorful reveal, the athletes teach Harry some Dutch phrases, at his request.

The post also contains a tribute to the competitors from Ukraine, whose country was invaded by Russia in late February. "As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends and family," the Instagram message read. "We know many of them are directly involved in the conflict, and as the news first broke, the Invictus Games Foundation offered support. The team members, competitors, and management all chose to stay."