Prince Harry Showcases Full Orange Look in Invictus Games Video

Orange ya glad you're here?
You should be, because you're about to see Prince Harry like you've never seen him before. In a promo video for the fifth installment of the Invictus Games, posted on social media March 12, the red-headed Duke of Sussex sports a nearly fully orange look, complete with plastic sunglasses, a hat, T-shirt and matching pants while video chatting with members of The Netherlands' team.
Before his colorful reveal, the athletes teach Harry some Dutch phrases, at his request.
The post also contains a tribute to the competitors from Ukraine, whose country was invaded by Russia in late February. "As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends and family," the Instagram message read. "We know many of them are directly involved in the conflict, and as the news first broke, the Invictus Games Foundation offered support. The team members, competitors, and management all chose to stay."
The Invictus Games were first launched in 2014. Harry founded the international Paralympic-style event and served as its royal patron before his and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit. He remained a private patron after the couple left the monarchy and moved to California.
More than 500 competitors, made up of wounded and ill veterans and military servicemen and women, from more than 20 countries will take part in the Games. This year's weeklong event will take place April 16 at The Hague in the Netherlands, after being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through their charity organization Archewill, Harry and Meghan are executive producing a Netflix documentary series, Heart of Invictus, about the current competitors.
"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," the duke said in a statement in April 2021. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."
He continued, "As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation. I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."