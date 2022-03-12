Drake Debuts Braided Hairstyle in New Photos

It takes some finesse! Drake unveiled his new braided hairstyle on his Instagram Story on March 11. Check out his new look below.

"Baby, I like your style!" 

On Friday, March 11, Drake took to his Instagram Story to share two selfies that showcased his latest bold hair transformation.  

In the first image that he shared online, the "Hold On, We're Going Home" rapper, 35, can be seen snapping a quick mirror selfie with his head angled downward to show off his new braided hairstyle, which is split into six different sections.  

And, for those awkwardly trying to zoom in on his Story for a better look, Drake also provided a close-up of his fresh braids in his second selfie, which featured him pouting his lips. The rapper can also be seen wearing a black sweater and diamond-encrusted chain with a pendant that reads "Certified Lover Boy," which is the title of his latest record.   

Back in January 2021, Drake made waves when he cut the shape of a heart into his hair to coincide with the later release of Certified Lover Boy in September.

Drake's Son Adonis' Cutest Photos

The move, at the time, drew its fair share of ire from the Internet and it seems to be happening once again with his new look.

Instagram

One Twitter user commented, "Drake with baby hair and braids is so funny to me idk why." 

However, for every naysayer online, there are multiple people all sharing their love for Drake's new hairdo. 

"Drake looks good braiding his hair," one fan tweeted. "He should have done this long time ago." 

Another wrote, "Y'all can't sit here and tell me drake don't look good in his new hair." 

Want to see more incredible celeb hair transformations? Check out the incredible makeovers that Chris Pine, Gigi Hadid and more underwent below. 

Instagram/Getty Images
Drake

The "Hotline Bling" rapper took to his Instagram Story on March 11 to reveal his new braids. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel went platinum in March 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star gave fans their first peek at her new bangs on Instagram in early March 2022. As she put it, "This is my Heidi Klum era."

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Backgrid
Chris Pine

While out in Los Angeles, the Star Trek alum was spotted sporting a head-turning look, which included a full beard and longer hair.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images, Instagram
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star revealed he'd decided to go blonde in an Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2022: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO, Instagram
Angus Cloud

While he may by recognized for his scruff and streetwear on Euphoria, the actor appears to be sporting a clean-shaven look for his upcoming film, The Line. 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star revealed her new bob in January 2022. "A quick car selfie after this amazing cut," she shared. "While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally , I knew I was ready for something new in 2022." 

Instagram, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

After years of having blonde hair, the supermodel decided she was ready to go back to brunette and debuted her new style in January 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Instagram
Billie Eilish

Back in November 2021, the "Happier Than Ever" singer "went red for a week." She ultimately chose more of a brunette hair color. 

Instagram/Getty
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle ahead of the New Year: A fiery buzzcut!

Michael Hickey/WireImage; Instagram
Saweetie

Saweetie is ahead of the "new year, new me" trend! The 28-year-old star showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In November 2021, at the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles, the Disney Channel star showcased a brunette style after appearing as a blonde for years.

Getty Images; Instagram
Florence Pugh

The Midsommer star debuted a dramatic pixie cut with shaggy bangs on Oct. 30. "I did a thing..," she captioned her Instagram post.

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The actress ditched her long hair for a curly bob on the set of her next movie. 

Discovery+ / TLC
Debbie Johnson

The reality star debuted a new hairstyle ahead of her appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Instagram
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys star swapped out his signature beard for a bare face. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; The Mega Agency
David Harbour

The Stranger Things actor was spotted sporting a comb-over for his role in the new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25, 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

On Oct. 1, Hayden returned to Instagram after taking a sixth-month break to debut her shoulder-length hairstyle and curtain bangs.

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle with a brunette wig.

Getty Images
Antonio Banderas

The actor traded his signature dark hair for a reddish brown style at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

