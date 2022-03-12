Drake Debuts Braided Hairstyle in New Photos

Watch : Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

"Baby, I like your style!"

On Friday, March 11, Drake took to his Instagram Story to share two selfies that showcased his latest bold hair transformation.

In the first image that he shared online, the "Hold On, We're Going Home" rapper, 35, can be seen snapping a quick mirror selfie with his head angled downward to show off his new braided hairstyle, which is split into six different sections.

And, for those awkwardly trying to zoom in on his Story for a better look, Drake also provided a close-up of his fresh braids in his second selfie, which featured him pouting his lips. The rapper can also be seen wearing a black sweater and diamond-encrusted chain with a pendant that reads "Certified Lover Boy," which is the title of his latest record.

Back in January 2021, Drake made waves when he cut the shape of a heart into his hair to coincide with the later release of Certified Lover Boy in September.