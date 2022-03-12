How Jesse Plemons Responded to Sam Elliot's Criticism of The Power of the Dog

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Jesse Plemons isn't barking back.

The 33-year-old actor is brushing off Sam Elliott's highly-publicized criticism of his Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Plemons—who stars in the film alongside fiancé Kirsten Dunst—said Elliott's comments ""made me laugh." Plemons also told the outlet that people can have their own opinions.

"I know there are different layers to that," he said in the March 12 interview. "Not everyone has to like it, I'll say that. That's fine."

Last month, on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Elliott called Jane Campion's film a "piece of s--t," slamming everything from the filming location to the depiction of ranch life.

"What the f--k does this woman from down there know about the American West?" the 1883 actor exclaimed. "And why in the f--k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f--king rubbed me the wrong way, pal."