How Jesse Plemons Responded to Sam Elliot's Criticism of The Power of the Dog

After Sam Elliot slammed his film The Power of the Dog, Jesse Plemons admitted he’s taking the actor’s harsh words in stride.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 12, 2022 10:09 PMTags
MoviesCelebritiesJesse Plemons
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

Jesse Plemons isn't barking back.

The 33-year-old actor is brushing off Sam Elliott's highly-publicized criticism of his Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog. 

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Plemons—who stars in the film alongside fiancé Kirsten Dunst—said Elliott's comments ""made me laugh." Plemons also told the outlet that people can have their own opinions.

"I know there are different layers to that," he said in the March 12 interview. "Not everyone has to like it, I'll say that. That's fine."

Last month, on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Elliott called Jane Campion's film a "piece of s--t," slamming everything from the filming location to the depiction of ranch life.

"What the f--k does this woman from down there know about the American West?" the 1883 actor exclaimed. "And why in the f--k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f--king rubbed me the wrong way, pal."

photos
Stars React to 2022 Oscar Nominations

Elliot also took issue with the costumes worn by the cowboy characters—played by Benedict CumberbatchKodi Smit-McPhee and others—saying they looked "more like Chippendales dancers than cowboys. "

Getty Images

"They're running around in chaps and no shirts," he continued. "There's all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the f--king movie. I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f--king chaps. He had two pairs of chaps, a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every f--king time he would walk in from somewhere—he never was on a horse, maybe once—he'd walk into the f--king house, storm up the f--king stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It's like, what the f--k?"

 Cumberbatch, who portrays a gay man in the film, addressed Sam's strong words during a March 4 BAFTA's Film Sessions event, calling the actor's criticism "very odd." While he admitted he hadn't heard the podcast, he noted that it's important to include LGBTQ+ characters in the film because "these people still exist in our world."

 "Whether it's on our doorstep or whether it's down the road or whether it's someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration," the actor said, "and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to those around them."

Trending Stories

1

Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

2

Joe Millionaire Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

3
Breaking

Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering Blood Clot to Brain

4

Khloe Kardashian Just Made It Clear She Adores Pete Davidson

5

Hilary Duff Recalls "Anxiety-Inducing" Vanity Fair Photo Shoot

Latest News

Prince Harry Showcases Full Orange Look in Invictus Games Video

Drake Debuts Braided Hairstyle in New Photos

Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Marks 19 Years of Freedom

Kate Hudson Recreates How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Look

How Love Is Blind Star Deepti Feels About Shake’s Past Comments

Breaking

Hailey Bieber Hospitalized After Suffering Blood Clot to Brain

Traci Braxton Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle