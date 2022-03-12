How Love Is Blind Star Deepti Really Feels About Shake’s Comments About Her Appearance

Call her una-pod-agetic!
On Friday, March 11, Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati shared her thoughts on her ex-fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's multiple comments criticizing her physical appearance while they were engaged on the popular Netflix dating show.
Suffice it to say, after all of his hurtful comments, Deepti ultimately ended up declining to marry Shake at the altar and choosing herself instead. Now, in an interview with PEOPLE's Every Day podcast, Deepti revealed that she hasn't taken his criticism to heart either.
"I don't fault Shake for not finding me physically attractive or having that chemistry," she said on the show's March 11 episode. "Like, you can't really fault someone for that. If you have a connection, you have a connection. If not, at least we built a friendship and a bond."
In fact, Deepti revealed that it wasn't just Shake who was apprehensive about their chemistry either, adding, "Shake is not the physical type that I normally go for. I had reservations also. It's not like it was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm so confident in that this is going to be it.'"
However, Deepti shared that she was willing to give their relationship a shot due to the "real friendship" they had developed while in the pods together.
"I think, when I tend to start to care about somebody, I see them differently physically," she shared. "I knew that if he reciprocated that—that same type of energy to me—that there was potential for us to say yes, both of us, at the altar."
Ultimately, Deepti said that it wasn't meant to be because Shake couldn't offer her that same acceptance and, as a result, she "couldn't ever reciprocate" it back to him.
Following the show's highly discussed reunion and Deepti's brother's searing statement rebuking Shake's treatment of his sister, Shake later apologized for his comments in an Instagram video, telling Deepti in part, "I'm so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. It's the last thing I want from all this."
He described his comments as something "that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently" and "never should have been on national television."
In the post's caption, Shake added, "While I've reached out privately, I think it's also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I've upset as well."