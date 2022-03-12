How Love Is Blind Star Deepti Really Feels About Shake’s Comments About Her Appearance

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti

Call her una-pod-agetic!

On Friday, March 11, Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati shared her thoughts on her ex-fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's multiple comments criticizing her physical appearance while they were engaged on the popular Netflix dating show.

Suffice it to say, after all of his hurtful comments, Deepti ultimately ended up declining to marry Shake at the altar and choosing herself instead. Now, in an interview with PEOPLE's Every Day podcast, Deepti revealed that she hasn't taken his criticism to heart either.

"I don't fault Shake for not finding me physically attractive or having that chemistry," she said on the show's March 11 episode. "Like, you can't really fault someone for that. If you have a connection, you have a connection. If not, at least we built a friendship and a bond."

In fact, Deepti revealed that it wasn't just Shake who was apprehensive about their chemistry either, adding, "Shake is not the physical type that I normally go for. I had reservations also. It's not like it was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm so confident in that this is going to be it.'"